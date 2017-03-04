Obituary Notice: Clyde A. Shubert

Clyde Albert Shubert, 91, of Grampian died Thursday, March 2, 2017 at DuBois Nursing Home.

Born May 14, 1925 in Clearfield, he was the son of Orel and Pearl (Mumma) Jury Shubert.

Mr. Shubert was retired from Kimberly-Clarke Manufacturing in Niagara Falls after 32 years of service.

He was also a U.S. Naval veteran of World War II, serving on the USS Vulcan as a Gunner’s Mate. He very much enjoyed hunting and fishing.

On Nov. 24, 1949 in Curwensville, he wed the former Sylvia J. Tobias, who preceded him in death Sept. 23, 2006. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Norman Shubert.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra K. Vance and husband, Stanley of Sebastian, Fla., and Patricia Ann Hurley and her husband, Michael of Sherburne, NY.

Also surviving are four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Carl Shubert and his wife, Nancy of Denison, Texas; and a sister, Donna McGarry of Estero, Fla.

At the request of Mr. Shubert, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be in the Fruit Hill Cemetery, New Millport.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.