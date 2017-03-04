Jordan executes 15 inmates, including 10 convicted of terrorism

Jordan executed 15 inmates at dawn Saturday, including 10 who were convicted of terrorism, officials said.

The other five prisoners were found guilty of major criminal offenses, including incest, government spokesman Mohammed al-Momani told state-run Petra news agency,

Among those executed were prisoners charged in last year’s assault on a Jordanian intelligence agency in the Baqaa refugee camp that left five dead, and a separate attack against security forces in the northern city of Irbid that killed one soldier.

The other convicted inmates were responsible for separate attacks and bombings dating back to 2003, Petra news agency reported.

The men were hanged at a correctional center south of Amman.

Jordan had previously imposed a nine-year moratorium on the death penalty. It was lifted in January 2015.