CCCTC Graduate of the Month

Matt Willis attended the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) during the 2015-16 school year.

He was enrolled in the collision repair program. While enrolled at CCCTC, he earned his Pennsylvania state inspection license, ICAR, ASE, NOCTI and OSHA certifications.

During his time at CCCTC, he said that there was not just one thing that he learned to help prepare him for the workforce, but many things.

He explained that the knowledge from the instructor, Darrin Dale, was essential.

He was so impressed with the collision repair program that Willis chose to come back to the CCCTC during the 16-17 school year and is currently enrolled in the automotive mechanics program.

He would like to use the skills he learned at the CCCTC to open his own shop.

Willis is only one example of how CCCTC graduates use their education to strengthen the industry in their field of study.