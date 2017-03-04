Amanda Kenney Joins WTAJ News Team

ALTOONA – Amanda Kenney has joined John Clay on the anchor desk weekday evenings at WTAJ.

WTAJ-TV Vice President and General Manager Phil Dubrow stated: “We are lucky to have Amanda join us. She has shown us a dedication to journalism and a zest for bringing good stories to viewers. We welcome her to central PA and are ecstatic about her joining our team.”

Kenney comes from southwest Virginia where she was a reporter and anchor at WDBJ7. In Roanoke, she covered everything from tornadoes to the vice presidential debate.

“Amanda is a talented journalist who brings a lot of experience to WTAJ Your News Leader,” stated News Director Chris Miller.

Kenney studied broadcast journalism at Hofstra University and minored in political science. She even studied Italian politics in Venice, Italy.

She started her career in Binghamton, NY as a weekend anchor and reporter. From there, she went to Waco, Texas as a reporter and was then promoted to evening anchor/producer in College Station, Texas.

Kenney is happy to be in central Pennsylvania and a bit closer to her family in New Jersey. She even grew up learning how to ski in Pennsylvania. She loves the outdoors, yoga, cooking and playing with her pup, Paxton.

“I can’t wait to explore central Pennsylvania and to start meeting people in the community,” said Kenney. “I’m excited to be part of the WTAJ team.”