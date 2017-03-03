I love to serve this dressed-up version of a tuna casserole. The green beans add nice texture, color and flavor. The first time I made this dish, my uncle asked for seconds even though tuna casseroles are not usually his favorite.
-Jone Furlong, Santa Rosa, California
Tuna Mushroom Casserole
