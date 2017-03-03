State Police: Woman Who Thought She was Paying Debt with Gift Cards Loses $29K

REYNOLDSVILLE – A Reynoldsville woman who thought she was paying on a debt lost a large sum of money in a theft earlier this week, reported the state police at DuBois.

According to state police, a man who identified himself as “Richard Harris” called the victim, advising she owed money to the Internal Revenue Service.

State police say he instructed the victim to purchase Wal-Mart gift cards and to provide him with the card numbers to resolve her debt.

The man was allegedly provided with $29,000 worth of card numbers before the victim reported it to state police.

State police are continuing their investigation at this time.