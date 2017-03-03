Home / Crime / Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
 Storm M. Armagost  Bench Warrant
 Richard K. Bloom Bench Warrant
 Harold R. Burnett III Bench Warrant
 John T. Caldwell Bench Warrant
Yohannes L.  Carr Bench Warrant
 Kimberly M. Clark Bench Warrant
 Anastasia L. Forrest Bench Warrant
 Alisha A. Goodrow Bench Warrant
 Timothy L. Gormont Jr.  Bench Warrant
Heath A. Hemphhill Jr. Bench Warrant
Thomas H. Hinerman  Bench Warrant
 Jodi Horne  Bench Warrant
 Jeffrey M. Krause Bench Warrant
Dillen H. Leigey Bench Warrant
 Richard C. Province  Bench Warrant
Gary L. Quick Bench Warrant
Misty D. Quick Bench Warrant
Thomas D. Rowles Bench Warrant
Scott E. Scchmoke  Bench Warrant
Tabitha T. Taylor  Bench Warrant
Gladys I. Wilkinson  Bench Warrant
   

 

