Lady Bison’s Season-Best Effort Comes Up Short in Title Game

DUBOIS — Based on regular season records and their previous meeting, the Clearfield Area High School girls basketball team was a decided underdog against top-seeded Punxsutawney in the District 9 Class AAAA championship Thursday night at DuBois High School.

The Lady Bison apparently didn’t get the word and, and urged on by their loudly cheering fans in the near-capacity crowd, turned in a spirited effort.

They stormed out to a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and played the Lady Chucks on even terms for more than three quarters, but poor shooting eventually caught up with them as their peak performance of the season went for naught.

Ahead 28-27 a minute into the fourth period, Punxsutawney (18-4) survived Clearfield’s gritty challenge when 6-0 junior center Leah Miller tossed in four consecutive baskets to break it open.

When the buzzer sounded, the Lady Chucks celebrated a hard-earned 37-30 win and their third district title in a row.

“What a wonderful girls basketball game,” Lady Bison coach Joey Castagnolo said. “That‘s probably the biggest crowd the girls have ever played in front of, and they loved it. They fed off it.

“That’s the best they played by far. I can‘t say enough. They just played their hearts out.”

Indeed, the Lady Bison left everything they had on the floor, most likely even a little skin as many times as they landed on the hardwood driving to the glass, diving for loose balls or falling while battling for rebounds.

Clearfield didn’t start like a team that last played on Feb. 8, hitting seven of 12 shots for the first-quarter lead with Nikki Brossard scoring all seven of her points and Brooke Cline added six of her team-high 10.

“It didn’t seem like the three-week break bothered us at all,” Castagnolo said. “We came out firing.”

Then, the Lady Bison went ice cold.

They missed all 12 attempts in the second period but were able to make it to the intermission break in an 18-18 tie because Niki Chew, Brossard and Tesa Miller kept containing Miller, who had burned them for 32 points in Punxsy’s 50-33 home-court win on Jan. 3.

“They worked as a team, but most of the time it was Chewie’s responsibility,” Castagnolo said.

Miller had only four points in the first half but began to heat up with five points in the third quarter, when the score was tied four times, including 26-26 at the buzzer. Cline and Lindstrom kept the Lady Bison even with four points apiece.

The fourth quarter belonged to Miller and the Lady Chucks as the Lady Bison were 1-for-18 from the floor.

“We missed a few easy shots, and they found Miller,” Castagnolo said. “That was the key.”

Miller really went to work after Lindstrom’s free throw made it a one-point game with 6:56 remaining, hauling in two lob passes behind the Lady Bison zone defense for easy baskets.

“Before we knew it, we were down five,” Castagnolo said.”

Two more lay-ups by Miller on tougher shots expanded Punxsy’s advantage to 36-27, and Clearfield managed only a field goal and a free throw by Alayna Ryan over the final 3:20.

Miller wound up with 18 points and a whopping 26 rebounds as the Lady Chucks extended their winning streak over the Lady Bison to 11 games.

“We weren’t gonna get too many second shots,” Castagnolo said.

Kate Horner added 14 points, including a pair of three-pointers, as she teamed with Miller for all but five of Punxsy’s offense. She opened the last two quarters with baseline drives for buckets.

“We were so worried about Miller that she (Horner) got loose a few times.”

However, the outcome for the Lady Bison really hinged on cashing less than 20 percent of their field goal tries as they couldn’t find a rhythm or get their running game in gear because of a lack of rebounds.

Clearfield (11-12) had only three field goals and 15 points over the last three quarters.

“A lot has to do with Punxsy’s defense,” Castagnolo said. “They’re just as quick as us, and their quickness bothered us.

“We played the game plan perfectly, and I can’t say enough about how much energy we had. Everything we did right, but shooting.

”I felt sad for the two seniors (Lindstrom and Chew) going out, but they played wonderful.”

Punxsy will play the District 7 (WPIAL) fifth seed next Friday in the first round of the PIAA Class AAAA Tournament.

CLEARFIELD — 30

Nikki Brossard 3 1-2 7, Niki Chew 0 0-0 0, Brooke Cline 3 4-4 10, Alayna Ryan 1 2-4 4, Ally Lindstrom 3 3-4 9, Tesa Miller 0 0-0 0, Karlie Gisewhite 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 10 10-14 30.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — 37

Alli Lunger 0 2-3 2, Elyse White 0 0-0 0, Morgan Vanleer 1 1-2 3, Leah Miller 8 2-6 18, Kate Horner 6 0-0 14, Kaitlyn Ray 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Doverspike 0 0-0 0, Mia Lingenfelter 0 0-0 0, Toya Jones 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15 5-11 37.

Three-Point Field Goals – Punxsutawney 2 (Horner 2).

Score by Quarters

Clearfield 15 3 8 4 – 30

Punxsutawney 11 7 8 11 – 37

Officials – Greg Garzel, Bryan Harlan and Dave Dellaquila.

