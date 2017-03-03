Golden Tide’s Passarelli, McClure Advance to NW-AA Semis

SHARON — Curwensville Area High School 113-pounder Blake Passarelli and heavyweight Steve McClure advanced to the Northwest Region Class AA Wrestling Tournament with victories in their only matches of the opening session in Sharon High School Friday night.

Passarelli, the District 9 third placer, defeated District 10 runner-up Isaac Crowell of Fort LeBoeuf 7-4 while McClure, who lost in the district finals last week, went to the ultimate tiebreaker for a 2-1 win over Joe Newara of Harbor Creek.

Golden Tide 182-pounder Kaleb Witherite, another D-9 runner-up, was dropped into the consolation bracket by Brendan Calvin of Greenville. The D-10 bronze medalist posted a 10-2 major decision.

While still in the gold medal hunt, Passarelli and McClure will need one more win, whether in championship or consolation rounds, to earn a trip to the PIAA Class AA Tournament at Hershey next week. Witherite, a senior, must beat two opponents to extend his career.

Zach Holland, Curwensville’s fourth region qualifier as the D-9 silver medalist at 106, was unable to compete because of a shoulder injury he suffered in his semifinal bout last Saturday.

Golden Tide coach Dean Swatsworth said he was unaware the freshman wrestled hurt in the title match, where he was pinned by Brockway’s Anthony Glasl.

“He never told anybody he was hurt,” Swatsworth said. “I guess he really wanted to wrestle in the finals. If we had known, we would have tried something, depending on how bad we thought his injury was. We would have tried to make a decision in his best interest, even injury defaulting in the finals.

“But we drilled Monday and went live Tuesday before I found out. I feel bad for him.”

After surrendering a penalty point because of an illegal head scissors that offset his quick escape in the second period, Passarelli (28-4) began his bid for a return ticket to states by taking down Crowell three times and giving up three escapes.

“Blake wrestled really aggressively,” Swatsworth said.

The Golden Tide sophomore will meet two-time D-9 champion Keelan Kunselman (28-10) of Brookville in the semifinals. That was a match he anticipated last week as the No. 2 seed before losing 3-1 to Kyle Bush of Ridgway in the semis.

Bush and District 10 champ Hunter Thompson (33-2) of Titusville will tangle in the opposite half of the bracket.

Like Passarelli, McClure (24-5) gave up an early penalty point because of a hard crossface while attempting to counter Newara’s takedown shot but broke free in the second period and, with the pressure on, rode out the third period to force overtime.

The junior’s ability to control the D-10 third placer proved to be the difference when Newara chose the bottom for the 30-second rideout in the ultimate tiebreaker period and couldn’t escape.

The two had met in the Fred Bell Tournament in late January with McClure winning 4-0

“We knew he was good, and Steven just outlasted him pretty much,” Swatsworth said. “Without the penalty point, he would have won 1-0, and that was the score until he turned him up at Grove City.”

McClure’s reward is a match with two-time region 220 champion and former PIAA placewinner Cole Rickert (14-0) of Reynolds.

Surviving the other half of the bracket were D-10 sixth placer Jeffrey Kraemer of North East over D-9 champ Colton McClain of Ridgway and D-10 runner-up Bobby Gregory of Mercer over D-9 third placer Timmy McCauley of Cranberry.

Two upper body takedown attempts that backfired left Witherite facing a 5-2 deficit going to the third period. He opted for the top position, but Calvin escaped and added a third takedown and a near fall for the major decision.

“In the first period, Kaleb tried to throw him and pulled the kid right down on top of him, and then he tried a headlock and got taken down again in the second period,” Swatsworth said. “Once he got down, he just couldn’t come back. Everything he tried wasn’t working.”

Witherite (23-9) will get a bye in the consolation round and will find either D-9 champ Noah Cieleski of Brookville or D-10 runner-up Julian Goring in the consy quarterfinals.

“He’s got to win two tough ones to go on,” Swatsworth said. “Blake and Steven will be wrestling champs (in the semis), so they have to go out and wrestle aggressively. If they don’t win, they’ve got to get their composure, because they will have to turn around and win the next one to go to states. That’s a tough thing to do, but I honestly think that’s what separates good wrestlers from average wrestlers. The good thing is they have two shots to go to states.”

The Saturday morning session begins with the consolation second round at nine o’clock and will be followed by the championship semifinals, consolation quarterfinals and consolation semifinals.

The bronze medal matches are set for 3:30 p.m. with the Parade of Champions at 5:30 and then the gold medal bouts.

Complete results can be found here, courtesy PA-wrestling.com.