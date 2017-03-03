GANT Police Blotter

Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about the alleged theft of two bikes from a residence on Bigler Avenue. Police said the first bike is pink with green rims; the second is a purple mountain bike.
- Police received a report about a disabled vehicle on South Second Street. Upon arrival police found it was on the side of the roadway and the driver had assistance on the way.
- Police received a report about a vehicle parked along High Street. According to police, it experienced a mechanical failure and then coasted down a driveway and into the woods.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of theft from a vehicle on Dorey Street. Police would like to remind residents to lock their vehicles.
- Police had a wallet turned in and were able to locate and return it to the owner.
- Police received a report about wires down on McBride Street. Upon arrival police found it was a cable wire and removed it from the roadway.
- Lawrence Township police, along with state parole, were assisted at Novey Recycling with a male who was wanted by law enforcement.
- Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and determined the driver was allegedly under the influence. Police subsequently arrested the driver for the incident.
Lawrence Township
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a person on Mount Joy Road.
- Police received a report about a fire alarm on PennDOT Drive. It was listed as unfounded.
- Police received a report about a disabled vehicle on the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
- Police received a report about suspicious persons at Dunkin Donuts. Upon arrival police made contact with those involved.
- Police received a report about suspicious items at a business along the Clearfield-Shawville Highway.
- Police received a report about a scam from a township resident. According to police, the caller attempted to obtain the resident’s Dish Network account information by telling them their equipment was outdated and needed to be replaced.
- Police were requested to assist state parole at an area business along Martin Street Extension. According to police, a male was taken into custody and to a state facility by state parole officers for a violation. Charges are currently pending further investigation of this and other incidents.
- Police received a report about child custody issues.
- Police received a report about a single-vehicle accident on the Glen Richey Highway. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was driven from the scene, police said.
- Police received several reports about a disabled vehicle along the Clearfield Bypass that was facing the wrong direction.
- Police received a report about a possible fraud or scam.
- Police located a suspicious vehicle parked at a local business after hours.
Curwensville Borough
- Lawrence Township police were assisted with a 302 warrant.
- Police received a report about a possible suspicious person in Irvin Park after hours. Upon arrival police located people, advised them the park was closed and asked for them to leave.
- Police received several reports about people allegedly breaking into vehicles in the area of South and Pine streets. Anyone with information is asked to contact Curwensville Borough police.
- Police received a report about a female who was being disorderly in the area of Bloomington Avenue and River Street. However, police were unable to locate her.
- Police received a report about an alleged domestic disturbance on Ann Street.
- Police received a report about an overdose on South Street. Curwensville Ambulance personnel assisted at the scene.
- Police were dispatched to a possible death at a Windy Hill address. Police were assisted by the coroner and Curwensville Ambulance personnel at the scene. Police said the next of kin has been notified.
- Police received a report about an incident of access device fraud. During the incident, a known person allegedly attempted to open credit cards in another person’s name. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
DuBois City
- Police received a report about two black dogs running loose in the area of Evergreen Street and Quarry Avenue. Upon arrival police searched the area but were unable to locate the dogs.
- Police were dispatched for a report about glass being all over the roadway at the intersection of South Stockdale Street and East Long Avenue. When police checked the intersection, they didn’t locate any glass.