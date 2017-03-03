DuBois Academic Challenge Team Takes Second Place

DUBOIS – Shown are the members of the DuBois Area Middle School academic challenge team that took second place at the Penn State DuBois Junior Academic Challenge on Feb. 22.

The challenge came down to the final two questions with the Brookville team beating DuBois Area to win the contest.

The DuBois team consisted of (from left) Maryclaire Malizia, Monica Scotto, Matthew McCullough, Timothy Stainbrook and Kent Carrier.

In the back, from left, are Advisor Mrs. Becky DeAngelo and State Rep. Matt Gabler.

Stainbrook received two special awards as he answered the most questions in both the preliminary rounds and then in the final rounds.