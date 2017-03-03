CAST Plans New York City Bus Trip

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is planning a “Do As You Please” bus trip to New York City on March 18. The cost is $65 per person.

Fullington Trailways will provide transportation to and from the city. The bus will depart from the Clearfield Wal-Mart at 6 a.m. and depart New York City at 10:30 p.m.

Because this is a “Do As You Please” trip, CAST will not be providing a specific itinerary for participants to follow. This allows anyone to see a show, visit museums, do some shopping or simply tour the city on their own.

“What could be better than enjoying New York with a bunch of theater people?” asks Gayle Gearhart, CAST artistic director. “We are thankful to Fullington for providing us with an incredible deal on the trip. We were able to make the trip very affordable, and raise some funds for CAST.”

Tickets can be purchased at the CAST office March 6-7 and 13-14 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., or anytime at www.ClearfieldArts.org.

For more information, call 814)-765-4474.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield. The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.