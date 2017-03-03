BREAKING: State Police Investigating Alleged Assault of Three-Week-Old Infant

CHESTER HILL BOROUGH – A three-week-old infant was hospitalized with serious injuries after an alleged assault, according to the state police at Clearfield.

The incident occurred Tuesday at a Chester Hill Borough residence. State police said injuries were observed by the infant’s mother, and she was taken to the family doctor for an examination.

The infant was examined and transferred to the Geisinger Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital in Danville. State police said she was diagnosed with two fractured femurs; bruising around her rib area; bruising on her nose; abrasions on her face; and a rectal tear.

According to state police, the infant was admitted for inpatient treatment at the Children’s Hospital, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.