BREAKING: Police: Drug-related Items, Explosives Uncovered While Serving Arrest Warrant

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP – Charges are currently pending against a Muncy male and a Clearfield resident after drug-related items and explosives were allegedly uncovered while law enforcement officials were serving an arrest warrant.

According to Lawrence Township police, at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers and Pennsylvania State Parole Board officials executed an arrest warrant on a Muncy male who was living in the Clearfield area.

When the male was being taken into custody, drug and paraphernalia items were found by police inside the residence. At the scene, police said multiple items were also found that were consistent with the manufacture and assembly of home-made explosive devices.

After seizing the items, police contacted the Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Squad, which responded and detonated them. Police said the squad confirmed one undetonated device as being “active,” and it appeared to be an attempt to construct a pipe bomb.

