40,000 pounds of veal recalled due to possible E.coli contamination

Ohio Farms Packing Co. Ltd. has issued a recall of more than 40,000 pounds of veal products, the US Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The products were shipped in 60-pound boxes with the establishment number “EST. 34569.”

The Ohio-based company says the recall is due to the possible contamination of E. coli non-O157; a sample tested positive at one of its plants. There have been no illnesses reported.

The products were produced from November 30 to February 3 and shipped to distributors in Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Canada.

The company has also recalled an undetermined amount of veal cutlets sold to food services, not directly to consumers. A complete list of recalled products is available on the USDA website.

The contamination was discovered when the Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified by the Illinois State Department of Agriculture about an E. coli sample.

The USDA categorizes this as a class I recall, which means “this is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, E. coli causes severe diarrhea and abdominal pain and can sometimes cause kidney failure or death.

Recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Companies that purchased products from Ohio Farms Packing should contact the company to determine whether they have products subject to the recall.