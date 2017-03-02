Simone Biles talks witches, emojis and honey badgers

Simone Biles was untouchable at Rio 2016 . Few had her chutzpah. No-one else looked as if they were having so much fun.

The 19-year-old gymnast lit up last summer’s Olympics with her gravity-defying tumbles, collecting four golds at Rio as she reached soaring heights and performed jaw-dropping routines.

Life, admits the American, has changed “pretty dramatically” over the last six months — so jam-packed is her schedule these days that she often forgets to eat.

“You’re on the go so much, I forget to eat so you just stay hungry,” the teenager tells CNN.

But how well do we really know the world’s best gymnast?

What would her superpower be? Which famous person would she like to have dinner with? Biles answers all as she faces CNN Sport’s quick-fire challenge.