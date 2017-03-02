Obituary Notice: James K. Smith

James K. Smith, 85, of Munson died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Epworth Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Tyrone.

Born Aug. 27, 1931 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Grant T. and Margaret Leota Thomas Smith.

He was wed to Mary L. Smith (Kress), who survives at home in Munson, and they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in September.

Surviving are his son, James K. Smith II and his wife, Karen of Lemont; his daughter, Shelley Ruhl and her husband, Terry of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Benjamin J. Smith and his wife, Renee of Clarksville, Chad J. Smith and his wife, Jennifer of Warriors Mark and Curtis F. Smith and his wife, Caitlin of State College; and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Smith was the last of his generation.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Miller, Ruth Dixon and Janet Greene and his brothers, Earl, Charles, Edward and Robert Smith.

Mr. Smith was affiliated with the Methodist faith. He was a 1949 graduate of the Osceola High School, Osceola Mills.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War where he was awarded the Occupational Medal, Germany, and the National Defense Medal.

He retired as a building supervisor for the Bell Telephone Co. in April of 1987. He was a former Rush Township Supervisor and was a member of the NRA and the Bell Telephone Pioneers. He loved to hunt and do woodworking.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of services.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale. Burial will be in Allport Cemetery, Allport.

Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard, Philipsburg.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.