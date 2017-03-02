Obituary Notice: Doris Jean Kyler

Doris Jean Kyler, 88, of Philipsburg died peacefully at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

She was born in East Freedom on Sept. 25, 1928. She graduated from Roaring Spring High School in 1947, where she was a cheerleader, majorette, vocalist for the orchestra, class secretary and May Queen.

She married the Rev. David P. Kyler on June 11, 1949. She retired from the Philipsburg Area Day Care Center in 1993.

She sang with the Philipsburg Area Community Chorus and was a member of the choir at First Evangelical Lutheran Church for many years. She also enjoyed painting, crocheting and writing poetry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter C. and Edith (Feathers) Aungst; a brother, Donald Aungst; and a grandson, Alexander Kyler.

Surviving are her husband; daughter, Krista Jones of Harrisburg; son, Craig Kyler of Philipsburg; three grandchildren, Cody Jones (Rechelle) of Leesburg, Va.; Allison Jean Kyler of Las Vegas, Nev.; and Ashley Advent (John), of Las Vegas.

Also surviving are two great-grandsons, Giovanni Advent and Lincoln Jones and several special nieces, nephews and close friends.

Her body was donated for medical science research. A graveside service will be held at Holsinger Cemetery, Bakers Summit, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran World Relief Hunger Appeal, c/o any Lutheran church.