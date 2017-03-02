Obituary Notice: David Glass

David Glass of (Goshen) Clearfield left this world Feb. 28, 2017 to be with the Lord.

Born Oct. 30, 1927 in Madera, he was the son of the late Dave and Ellen Glass.

Mr. Glass is survived by his best friend and wife, Vivian P. (Tootsie) Glass, and sons, Dave and his wife, Dot Glass and Kenneth Glass.

Also surviving are six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and five sisters.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebecca Glass and one brother.

Mr. Glass was Lutheran by faith. He was a Merchant Marine in World War II and received an honorable discharge.

He was with Local No. 66 as an equipment operator for 70 years until retiring in 1990. He was an avid hunter/fisherman who loved the outdoors.

He belonged to the Sparkling Spring Hunting Lodge, enjoyed family gatherings and always had a helping hand to the community.

There will not be any services at this time per request of Mr. Glass.

Send condolences to the Reed Funeral Home, 900 Brisbin St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.

Memorial contributions should be made to the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1380 Shawville Hwy., Woodland, PA 16881.