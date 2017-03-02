Obituary Notice: Betty J. Love Rowles

Betty J. Love Rowles, 92, of Houtzdale died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Windy Hill Village, PSL in Philipsburg.

Born July 29, 1924 in Bigler Township, she was the daughter of the late Elsie (Koch) Wiseman.

She was married to John R. Love, who preceded her in death April 22, 1971. She then married Thomas E. Rowles, who preceded her in death April 8, 2001.

She was of the Christian faith, a homemaker and domestic worker.

She is survived by one son, Mark Love and his wife, Teresa Love of Houtzdale; two sisters, Doris Srock of Ginter and Rose Kercenneck and her husband, Joseph of Rame; two brothers, Bill Wiseman and his wife, Liz of Ginter and David Wiseman of Houtzdale; three grandchildren, Jock Love, Bryan Love and Brandon Love; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Bailee Love.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Dr. Mary Jo Bruinooge officiating. Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

