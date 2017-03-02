New Piano Welcomed at DCC Elementary School

DUBOIS – Piano students of Mr. Joseph Lesnick, music teacher at DuBois Central Catholic Elementary School, are happy taking lessons on the new Yamaha P22 Studio Piano, located in the elementary music room.

According to Mr. Lesnick, a grant from the Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation made this welcome addition to the music curriculum possible.

Lesnick adds, “The Mengle Grant also allowed for the purchase of five music stands that will enhance the new elementary instrumental program, as it ultimately prepares students for the planned co-op with the Brockway marching band.”

Expanding music offerings at DCC shows we are ‘keeping faith with the future,’ according to Sharon Varischetti, director of advancement.