Lawrence Twp. Police to Participate in Aggressive Driving Enforcement

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP – The Lawrence Township police will join the Pennsylvania State Police and more than 206 municipal agencies to conduct the second round of targeted aggressive driving enforcement from March 20 through April 30.

As part of the Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project, it will aim to reduce the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket.

The enforcement will focus on speeding, work zone safety violations and keeping right-passing left. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely or other aggressive actions will also be cited.

Municipal police agencies that participated in last year’s campaign wrote 43,154 aggressive driving-related citations, including 28,235 for speeding. Failing to stop for red lights and stop signs was the second most-common offense, resulting in 2,807 citations.

Additionally, the enforcement accounted for 37 felony arrests, 61 fugitives apprehended, 132 impaired driving arrests and 1,655 occupant protection citations.

The aggressive driving enforcement is a part of the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project. It is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Please visit pendot.gov/safety for more information.