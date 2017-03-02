GANT Police Blotter

State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Feb. 22 in a field on Spring Road in Henderson Township. During the incident, a known suspect allegedly damaged three windows and another in a door on a shed. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to an East Locust Street residence to assist the dog law official with an animal complaint.
- Police received a report about an incident of forgery. During the incident, the actor allegedly signed their name to a vehicle title to sell it without permission. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about an incident of harassment by communication. During the incident, the actor was allegedly sending unwanted messages through Facebook.
- Police responded to traffic lights that were out last evening as a result of the wind. The Clearfield Borough Fire Department assisted with traffic control.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a psychological emergency at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
- Police received a report about electrical lines that were down on Jade Road.
- Police received a report about a nude female who was walking along the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway. The incident was referred to the state police.
- Police received a report about an Internet fraud/scam involving Facebook and eBay.
- Police received a report about the alleged theft of a wallet.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a male at Sapp Bros. Police made contact with him and found he was OK.
- Police received a report about a three that was down on the Glen Richey Highway.
Sandy Township
- On Monday a Treasure Lake woman reported that her estranged boyfriend was on her front porch; he was uninvited and attempting to talk to her and her children. She told him to leave and he refused for several minutes but finally did. Police were able to contact the man and handled the situation without incident.
- On Monday police received a report that an unknown vehicle backed into a support post on a porch on an Ollie Lane residence. It then left the scene.
- On Monday a 23-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported being harassed by her 54-year-old neighbor. Officers located the man and handled the situation without incident.
- On Tuesday a Shaffer Road resident reported that there were men walking around his yard with crow bars. Officers spoke to the men and found they were with a contracted sewer company locating sewage drains.
- On Tuesday a DuBois man reported that his wife had ordered candles through an online company last October. Since then, there has allegedly been more than $1,000 worth of unauthorized charges made to his account. When they reported the theft to the online company, they were told the company may have been “hacked” and their information stolen from it.
- On Tuesday a Mapledale Road resident reported that his neighbor was driving recklessly by his house. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On Tuesday a Morrisdale woman reported that a 23-year-old Circle Road woman posted on Facebook that she was going to overdose on pills. Officers responded to the residence and found the woman to be OK, and she did not show any signs of being suicidal. Police handled the situation without incident.
DuBois City
- Police were contacted by an employee at a business that had received multiple calls from a child. According to the report, the child stated there was someone in the house and his parents were hurt. The employee tried calling back with negative results and was concerned. Police were able to make contact and found a child had been playing with a phone, and that it wouldn’t happen again.
- Police initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle nearly strike several parked vehicles on East Garfield Avenue. It then struck a parked vehicle. When they approached the vehicle, police allegedly detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from it. Police conducted field sobriety testing on the driver, and charges are currently pending. Police provided information to the person who owned the parked vehicle that had been struck.
- Police were dispatched for a report about two males near a church on South state Street. The caller told police they were concerned the males would cause damage. Upon arrival police searched the area but didn’t locate the males in question.