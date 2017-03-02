ExploreClarion: BREAKING NEWS: Curwensville Woman Killed in Accidental Shooting in Clarion County

CLARION – Marienville-based state police have identified the victim of the apparent accidental shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Washington Township, Clarion County.

State police say the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Katrina Renee Seaburn of Curwensville, Pa. She was a Clarion University student.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. along Lake Lucy Road, just off state Route 208.

A representative with Marienville-based state police confirmed that multiple troopers were dispatched around 5:40 p.m. to Hartzell Trailer Court in Lake Lucy.

Clarion County Coroner Terry Shaffer was called to the scene around 6:15 p.m., and he pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The shooting is believed to be accidental in nature, according to state police. State police say the investigation is continuing.

Chief Deputy Coroner Randall Stom told exploreClarion.com that an autopsy will be performed Thursday afternoon in Erie.

No further information is being released at this time.

