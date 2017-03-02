Construction to Begin on Colonial Drake Highway Bridge in Bell Township

Clearfield County Bridge to be replaced as part of Public-Private Partnership

MCGEES MILLS – Construction for a Route 219 (Colonel Drake Highway) bridge, spanning Whiskey Run near the village of McGees Mills, Bell Township, is scheduled to begin soon as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

Replacement of this bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from Clearfield County’s structurally deficient bridge list.

Construction is expected to begin during the week of March 13 and be complete in early June. During this time, an alternating traffic pattern will be controlled by temporary traffic signals. Average daily traffic along this section of Route 219 is around 3,300 vehicles.

In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen activities, this schedule may change.

This bridge is referred to as JV-37 and is one out of 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.

To see the bridges included in the statewide initiative and to learn more about the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project and P3 in Pennsylvania, visit www.p3forpa.pa.gov.

Additional information on the project, the team and how to bid on the project can be found at www.parapidbridges.com.