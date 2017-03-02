Home / News / Business News / Catepillar stock tumbles on reports of federal prosecutor activity

Catepillar stock tumbles on reports of federal prosecutor activity

Caterpillar stock shed more than 5% of its value Thursday following reports that law enforcement activity occurred at its facilities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois told CNNMoney that there was law enforcement activity carried out at Caterpillar facilities across three cities in Illinois.

Officials declined to provide details regarding the activity, but said they would not classify the actions as a “raid.” A spokesperson declined further comment.

Caterpillar could not be immediately reached for comment.

