12 Students Graduate from CCCTC’s Nursing Program

CLEARFIELD – The 76th class of the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center’s (CCCTC) practical nursing program graduated 12 students Feb. 8.

Elizabeth Frankhouser, CCCTC executive director, welcomed the audience to the event. Brittany Bacher, nursing student, introduced the commencement speaker Jennifer Sunseri, director of infection prevention, employee health and wound clinic at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Academic awards were presented by Cheryl Krieg, nursing program director, to the three students with the highest grade point averages in the class: Kelly Bliss, Brittany Bacher and Rhonda Young.

Certificate for best attendance was presented to Rhonda Young. Three graduates were recognized as members of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), Brittany Bacher, Kelly Bliss and Rhonda Young.

Diplomas were awarded by Frankhouser. Graduates were presented for graduation by Tonya Saggese, nursing instructor, and nursing pins were awarded by Alene Homan, nursing instructor.

Barbara Smith, nursing instructor, led the graduates in reciting the practical nursing pledge. Kelly Bliss, nursing student, provided the farewell address.

In the front row, from left, are Lucille Lynch, Ashley Fogle, Brittany Bacher and Rhonda Young. In the second row are Tara Beck, Casey Studer, Brittany Tomco and Maicie Akers. In the third row are William Pearce, Kelly Bliss, Valerie Blochberger and Lisa Polohonki.

The nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing Inc. and the Pennsylvania Department of Education and approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing.