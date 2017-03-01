Van Jones on Trump: ‘He became President of the United States in that moment, period’

Shortly after President Donald Trump addressed a Joint Session of Congress for the first time since taking the oath of office, CNN’s Van Jones called one particularly moving moment from the speech the real estate mogul’s most presidential to date.

Less than an hour after Trump honored the widow of a slain NAVY Seal, the Democratic commentator suggested that the commander in chief had officially begun to look the part.

“He became President of the United States in that moment, period,” said Jones, after the evening’s most emotional point was replayed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“That was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics,” Jones added.

The exchange the group was referring to centered around Trump recognizing Carryn Owens, whose husband Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens was killed in Yemen.

Noting that he still often disagrees with the President, Jones admitted that Trump’s powerful moment shows he may be settling into the role.

“If he finds a way to do that over and over again, he’s going to be there for eight years,” Jones said.

Moments after Jones’ remarks, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to Cooper, and had this to say: “I find myself in agreement with Van Jones, for the first time in my political life.”