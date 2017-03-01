Obituary Notice: William H. “Bill” Graham

William H. “Bill” Graham, 87, of Clearfield died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Mr. Graham was born Dec. 9, 1929, the son of Henry and Sarah (Dixon) Graham.

He retired from Al Hamilton Contracting after 30 years of service as a heavy equipment operator. He was also the owner and operator of Bill Graham Logging Co.

Mr. Graham was a U.S. Army veteran who had served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Clearfield Honor Guard, where he held the position of commander and chaplain, serving at 282 military funerals.

He was a member of the Mount Joy United Methodist Church.

Mr. Graham was also a member of the Clearfield American Legion, John Lewis Shade Post No. 6, the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars, F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785, the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club and the Old Town Sportsmen’s Club.

He is survived by five children, Teresa A. Snyder and her husband, Don of Ramey and Brenda L. Fannin and her husband, Jay, Debbie L. Bennett and her husband, Stephen, W. Scott Graham and his wife, Joyce and Mark Graham and his wife, Sharon, all of Clearfield.

He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Christina, Tyson, Matthew, Joshua, Zachary, Andrew, Kimberly, Victoria, Codi, Cheynne, Brandy, Breann, Cruise and Sarah; 20 great-grandchildren, Quinn, Clare, Celine, Eva, Bo, Jayden, Jacob, Caleb, Lilliahnna, Bryson, Jensen, Chantz, Kira, Cruise, Ryder, Allison, Libby, Claire, Colt and Emma; two sisters, Ann Lamere of New York and Edith Lorah and her husband, Richard of Virginia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Graham was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Juanita M. (Maines) Graham, who died Sept. 22, 1995 and to whom he was married Jan. 19, 1952; and four brothers, Theodore, Samuel, Russell and Delbert Graham.

Funeral services will be held at the Mount Joy United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Mark Brower officiating.

Military honors will be accorded at the church by the Clearfield Honor Guard. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., 312 E. Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.