Obituary Notice: Samuel J. Toney Jr. “Sam”

Samuel J. Toney Jr. “Sam”, 95, a resident of Christ the King Manor, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

He was born June 23, 1921 in DuBois, the son of the late Samuel J. Toney Sr. and Ruth (Habib) Toney.

On April 14, 1943, he married Emily (Zaiden) Toney, who died Jan. 31, 1988.

After graduating from high school, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. During his time of service, he received the American Service Medal, European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

He was the proprietor of a family business for many years. Sam’s Bar and Grill was located in downtown DuBois on Long Avenue until a fire in 1965 destroyed the business. He worked many years with his brother, Ed, in his construction business and was a first-class carpenter.

He also worked for DuBois Hospital in the capacity of maintenance supervisor and then began his final work career in 1971 as Christ the King Manor officially opened. It’s where he remained until his retirement in 1983.

Throughout his life, he could always be found “tinkering” with just about anything. He had a gift to make something from nothing and never let anything go to waste.

He will be remembered as a hard worker who always instilled the value of good work ethics, the responsibility of being mature and looking for the positive signs of life. He was a man of simple successes but comfortable with everyone in all types of settings.

He was a member of St Catherine’s of Siena Church in DuBois and of the DuBois Knights of Columbus. His interests included the piano, the theater and playing cards. He enjoyed time in Atlantic City, Salamanca and Connecticut; he would enjoy his time playing “Three Card Poker.”

He is survived by his two sons, Samuel J. Toney III and his wife, Pam Martinez of California and Richard Toney of Enfield, Conn.; five grandchildren, Samuel J. Toney IV and his wife, Mary Ann of DuBois, Jonathan Toney and his wife, Amy of Brockway, Amanda LaBec and her husband, Denny of Pittsburgh, Jennifer Toney of Sharpsville and Richard (R. J.) Toney II of Erie; and five great-grandchildren, Jude, Anastasia, Isabella, Cole and Owen.

A sixth grandson, Samuel J. Toney V, preceded him in death. He was the last surviving child in his immediate family, and he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Henderson and four brothers, John, Ed, Larry and LeRoy Toney.

Friends and family will be received from 9 a.m. Friday, March 10 until the hour of services at Christ the King Manor Chapel.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at the Christ the King Manor Chapel with Fr. Jeff Noble as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Catherine’s Cemetery beside his loving wife, Emily. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online tributes may be made at www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Clearfield.