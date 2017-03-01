McCain, Graham praise Trump’s speech at CNN town hall

John McCain and Lindsey Graham — the Republicans who are two of the Senate’s leading hawks — heaped praise on President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

But in a town hall hosted by CNN Wednesday night, they also warned Trump against overselling the success of the raid in which Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens was killed.

“I think he laid out a positive agenda, and frankly I think it was different from his inaugural address. And I think it was well-received by the American people,” McCain told CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash, who was moderating the discussion.

“We need more of that guy — less of the tweeting guy,” Graham said.

But the two also warned Trump against asserting that the raid in Yemen in which Owens was killed was successful — despite a moving two-minute standing ovation for Owens’ widow in which Trump declared his sacrifice “etched into eternity.”

“Remember when we were told it’s just a few dead-enders in Iraq? Remember when we were told, you know, ISIL’s the JV team?” Graham said, pointing to foreign policy missteps by former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. “Don’t go down that road.”

“Missions succeed and fail,” McCain said. “But those who serve and sacrifice, that doesn’t affect their courage and what they’ve done for our nation by putting themselves in harm’s way.”

The two said they are pleased that Trump plans to roll out a new version of his executive order banning travel from several majority Muslim countries — this time excluding Iraq.

McCain said he was worried about “our interpreters, my friends, who literally put their lives on the line” in Iraq.

Graham said the initial travel ban was offensive to the 3,500 Muslims who serve in the US military.

“Here’s what I hope the President understands: When you do something like this, if it’s perceived as declaring war on the faith, we’re all going to lose,” Graham said.

While many of their Republican colleagues in Congress have worked to make inroads with the new administration, hoping to capitalize on GOP control over two branches of government, Graham and McCain have repeatedly broken with the White House. McCain has accused Trump of running an “administration in disarray.” Graham called his budget proposal “dead on arrival” on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s call Tuesday night for both sides to compromise on immigration could create a political avenue for reform on the issue.

The two argued Congress can pass measures that reform the nation’s immigration system, and Graham said Trump is well positioned to pressure conservatives to accept citizenship or some legal status for some immigrants.

“I think Trump has the ability to tell the right, ‘You know, this is a good deal. Take it,'” Graham said.

Graham pointed to two questioners during the town hall — one man whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant and one young man whose mother was deported in January.

Turning to the young man, Graham said, “I can tell the difference between your mother and the person who killed his son. Don’t you think most Americans can tell the difference?”

McCain, however, has been displeased by Trump’s calls for increases in defense spending that don’t match the Arizona Republican senator’s targets.

He continued to express concerns about the President’s defense budget proposal Tuesday, saying there’s “not nearly enough” money for programs.

“And it simply won’t take care of the issues and challenges that we have,” McCain said. “For example, half the F-18 (Super Hornets) are now grounded for lack of parts and we have increased operations in both Syria and Afghanistan. There’s a need for $640 billion, just as we laid out in our white paper.”

McCain and Graham are both unsuccessful former presidential candidates. McCain ran in 2000 and was the GOP nominee in 2008, while Graham was a member of the crowded Republican primary field in 2016 from which Trump emerged. The two are among the Senate’s foremost national security hawks, and are typically in lockstep on foreign policy issues — urging a larger US role in combating terror threats such as ISIS in Iraq and Syria and a tougher approach to Russia.

During the campaign, Trump feuded with both McCain, whose war-hero status he questioned, and Graham, whose personal cell phone number he read aloud while on national television.

And both have frequently criticized Trump during his five weeks in office.

In Munich on February, McCain fretted about “the growing inability, and even unwillingness, to separate truth from lies” — a clear shot at Trump, who has espoused falsehoods about crowd size, voter fraud and more.

Graham, meanwhile, declared Trump’s budget “dead on arrival” Tuesday, pointing to its cuts to the State Department and complaining that Trump didn’t call for more significant increases in defense spending.

