Huntsman in talks to serve as US ambassador to Russia

Former Utah governor and 2012 GOP presidential candidate Jon Huntsman is in discussions to be US ambassador to Russia, a senior administration official told CNN.

The source said Huntsman spoke with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about it last week and discussions are progressing.

Another source close to Huntsman said he had been in touch with President Donald Trump’s top advisers and possibly Trump himself.

Huntsman previously served as the US ambassador to Singapore and, later, China, under the presidency of Barack Obama.

Earlier this week, CNN learned per a senior administration official that Huntsman was under consideration for a position. A Huntsman spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Huntsman’s name had come up during Trump’s transition when his team was searching for a secretary of state nominee.

