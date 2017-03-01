How Twitter took it: Social media reacts to Trump’s speech

American political theater is increasingly played out on the social media stage. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump, the tweeter-in-chief, was judged at every turn by his supporters, critics, colleagues and opponents.

Here are some of the funniest bits of analysis, nastiest rejoinders and most bizarre takes on Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

Republican strategist and CNN commentator Ana Navarro was impressed and a bit confused: “You can disagree w/him on policy, but this is most Presidential Trump has ever sounded. If I had amnesia, I might even forget he is insane.”

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox and frequent Trump critic was not impressed: “.@realDonaldTrump is Condemning hate and evil, then he should start by example and take back his hateful words. #JointSession”

Joe the Plumber weighed in with a typically nasty message for former President Barack Obama: “Hey @BarackObama your legacy is being flushed!! #Jointsession #MAGA #pjnet #nra @realDonaldTrump Make America Great Again!!”

New Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez called Trump out for alleged hypocrisy, posting a picture of a “Donald J. Trump Signature Collection” item made, according to a tag, in China: “Buy American, right? #JointSession”

Trump has been making Sen. Bernie Sanders laugh (or close to it) a bunch lately: “When Trump said we need to promote clean air and clean water, I had a hard time not laughing. Today he rolled back clean water rules.”

Economist Justin Wolfers analyzed what drew attention and why: “Incredibly, it’s newsworthy when the President comes out against hate crimes.”

Dave Wasserman commented on the duality of Trump:

“Emerging White House dual strategy:

1) Twitter Trump to agitate/fire up the base

2) Teleprompter Trump to renormalize/reassure indies”?

The New Yorker’s John Cassidy thought the address was light on details: “Missing words in speech: budget deficit. Infrastructure program, boost to military spending, lower taxes. All the goodies, but no price tag.”

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett stepped back and did not like what he was seeing: “DONALD TRUMP ADDRESSING CONGRESS IS A BAD JOKE FROM THE NINETIES AND NOW IT’S OUR LIVES.”

Presidential super fan Ann Coulter declared that Trump alone could read this speech: “What a beautiful speech. Not one other Republican in that room could give this speech.”

Former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Rob Flaherty called out former Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer:

Fleischer: “The fact that some Ds won’t shake his hand or are boycotting the speech is sickening. 70 Ds boycotted his Inaugural. Enough is enough.”

Flaherty responded: “A Republican literally once shouted ‘you lie’ at Barack Obama.”

Adam Nagourney of the New York Times broke down Trump’s restrained performance: “Winners tonight: The teleprompter.”

The National Review’s Rich Lowry on the changing times: “As a friend points (out), there wasn’t ANY social conservatism in that speech.”

And New York Times reporter and CNN analyst Alex Burns had a flashback to the 2016 primary. Luckily, he woke up halfway through: “Doesn’t make sense for Cruz to go after Trump, he needs to clear Rubio & Walker out of the ‘true conservative’ la(ne).”