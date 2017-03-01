Grant to Assist Police and New Polling Locations Top County Meeting

CLEARFIELD – A grant to assist police departments with communication and new polling locations topped the Clearfield County Commissioners meeting yesterday.

Planning and Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick informed the commissioners of a $32,172 non-matching grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Justice Reinvestment Initiative Innovative Policing Program.

Kovalick said there is a need for the seven police departments in the county to be able to easily share information. The grant will allow real-time information sharing between departments, linking them to a county-wide regional records management system.

It will also allow for state-wide information sharing through the PCCD backed Law Enforcement Justice Information System.

She said most of the departments have the same informational management computer systems in their patrol cars, Visual Alert. There will be an annual maintenance fee, which will need to be worked out by the departments.

Dawn Graham, director of the County Election Office reported on two, proposed polling place changes. The first is at Irvona Borough where the current polling location is at the fire hall.

Graham said they have a problem being connected to the poll workers there since there is no phone and no cell service. The new polling location would be at the Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth Church on Dorsey Avenue.

The other change is in Decatur Township’s Second Precinct. The polling location is currently at the Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club and would be moved to the Gearhartville Free Methodist Church. Both are located on Blue Spruce Road.

Graham said if anyone has questions, comments or objections they may submit them in writing to her at the election office, 212 E. Locust St., Suite 106, Clearfield, or via e-mail at elections@clearfieldco.org by March 17.

The plan is to have the issue on the agenda of the March 21 commissioners’ meeting, and the changes to be in effect for the May 16 municipal primary election.

In other matters, the commissioners approved a technical service agreement with Zito Business for the 911 Center.

A master agreement with 3M Electronic Monitoring was approved. This is a new monitoring system for the probation department, allowing inmates to serve their detention at home.

The defendants would absorb most of the cost, though those costs haven’t been determined yet. Commissioner Tony Scotto noted the new system will allow home detention to be a more viable option and save costs at the jail.

Resolution 2017-No. 2 was approved certifying the local match of $137,376 has been budgeted for the Area Transportation Authority.

Rod Siple was appointed to the Curwensville Lake Authority. Commissioner John Sobel noted this brings the authority back to a five-member board. He said Siple is from the DuBois area and is an avid camper and has a background in maintenance.

The commissioners are continuing to accept letters of interest for the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority board to fill two seats.