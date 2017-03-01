GANT Police Blotter

State police at DuBois
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Feb. 17 on Kyle Run Road in Washington Township. As a result, a 17-year-old female was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
- State police received a report about an incident of simple assault that occurred Feb. 25 on Route 219 in Snyder Township. During the incident, a 26-year-old man and the victim had an argument over the children. He allegedly grabbed her by the throat and slammed her to the ground. When she attempted to get up, state police said she was thrown to the ground two more times. She was eventually able to get up but was grabbed by her shirt, ripping her undergarments. State police said the man was arraigned the next day, and his bail was set at $10,000.
- State police reported an incident of DUI/Act 64 drug violation that occurred Feb. 26 on Route 322 in Union Township. An 18-year-old man was allegedly found to have operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was also found in possession of paraphernalia, according to state police.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred Tuesday at a Common Lane address in Ridgway. During the incident, someone allegedly stole the victim’s pink wallet while she was sleeping. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
Clearfield Borough
- Police arrested a male for public intoxication after he was found sitting on the roadway along Stewart Avenue. He was allegedly under the influence of medication.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a Daisy Street resident because mail was piling up. Police found that the male was not at home and had been placed in a home.
- Police handled a reported theft from a Clearfield Street resident. Police located the item that was stolen, and the owner was able to recover it.
- Police responded to an activated alarm on East Pine Street. The building was found to be secured, police said.
Lawrence Township
- Clearfield Borough police were assisted with a vehicle stop on Chester Street.
- Police received a report about a fire alarm at a local business.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of theft. However, it occurred within the jurisdiction of the state police.
DuBois City
- Police received a report about an incident of harassment at an East Weber Avenue residence. During the incident, a known female allegedly struck the victim multiple times during an argument. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police received a report about a fraud incident that occurred over the computer. According to police, a pop-up appeared on the computer, stating there are viruses that need to be removed and providing a phone number to call for it to be fixed. Police said during the call, the scammer gained access to the computer and asked for credit card information to fix the problem. Police would like to remind residents not to provide personal or banking information over the phone.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a resident on First Street. Police said a neighbor was concerned when contact couldn’t be made, and they had also observed the outside hose running, which was creating a large ice patch, and there was garbage on the steps. Police made contact with the person and found everything was OK.