Fyda Guest Speaker for Historical Luncheon

DUBOIS – DuBois artist Marianne Fyda is the guest speaker for the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 10th annual Luncheon, March 18, beginning at 12 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Drive, DuBois.

Reservations and payment for the luncheon are due by March 13. The cost is $10 and includes soup, sandwich, salad and dessert. Reservations should be sent to DuBois Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 401, DuBois, PA 15801.

Checks should be made payable to the DuBois Area Historical Society. For additional information telephone 814-371-9006 or e-mail duboisareahistory@yahoo.com. A reservation is available at the Society’s webpage at www.duboishs.com.

Fyda will speak about her decision to pursue art, the influence art has had on her life and her restoration of older paintings. She has restored several paintings on display in the DuBois Area Historical Society’s museum.

Fyda graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Wayne State University, Detroit, Mich., where she met her future husband, Gene. They moved to DuBois and established their own art-related business, The Peaceable Kingdom.

“When we went into business I had no time for art,” said Fyda about the time period when they raised their family and established the business. “Eventually, that changed and I had to find a new way to return to art.

In 1988, Fyda opened her own art studio, Marianne’s Art Studio, on West Long Avenue in DuBois, where she works on commission and offers classes for children and adults in drawing, watercolor, pastel and calligraphy.

“My studio is a wonderful space with lots of room,” said Fyda, “with north light from eight windows and solitude.

“Maintaining and funding the studio has forced me to offer numerous services and to learn many new skills. The studio had given me an outlet for learning, growth and creativity, – and this is very good for me.”