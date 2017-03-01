Elk County Toastmaster Wins International Contest

INDIANA, Pa. – Jeff Yetzer of Elk County Toastmasters took his oratory skills to Indiana, Pa., to compete in the first round of Toastmasters International World Speech Contest. He will be competing in “Round 2” at the Toastmasters Division C contest on March 18 in Duncansville.

“The support I have received from Elk County Toastmasters is both humbling and surreal. They have given me so much coaching and even more encouragement,” shared Yetzer.

He continued, saying: “Toastmasters International has given me a platform that I could not get anywhere else. This is an amazing opportunity. It’s unimaginable, yet it’s here. Can I say surreal again?”

“Jeff has developed into one of our most powerful speakers,” commented Dale Fox, the current president of Elk County Toastmasters.

“The night Jeff delivered this speech at our local club he received our first-ever standing ovation. We will never forget his message that an individual’s inherent worth is always present.

“It may be untested or hidden by previous failures, until something special happens to call forth the best in all of us. I told him we were giving him no choice – he had to take this one to the International Contest.”

Each year, more than 30,000 Toastmasters compete in the International Contests. Yetzer competed in the area contest and is moving on to the division.

Toastmasters who win their division go on to compete at the district level in April. The International competition has two additional levels entailing the semi-final and the World Championship of Public Speaking®.

Elk County Toastmasters meets on the first and third Thursday of each month at 7:15 p.m. at the Shiloh Presbyterian Educational Annex on Washington Street in St. Marys.

Guests are always welcome and are encouraged to attend.