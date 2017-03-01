Curwensville Rotary Hears from Reps from Continental Carbonic, PGP

CURWENSVILLE – The Rotary Club of Curwensville hosted a program at its weekly meeting Feb. 21 that was conducted by David Shultz, plant manager of Continental Carbonic Inc., and Ron Awtrey, technical services project manager, Pennsylvania Grain Processing LLC.

The presentation included an introduction of the dry ice plant being constructed in Clearfield, adjacent to the PGP plant on Technology Drive, along with an overview of the PGP plant.

Pictured, from left to right, are Shultz, Kathy Gillespie, program sponsor, and Awtrey.

Continental Carbonic is scheduled to open in July and will employ approximately 70 people. PGP employs approximately 90 people.