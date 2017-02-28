Trump speaks to Congress: CNN’s Reality Check Team vets the claims

President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed a joint session of Congress to outline his legislative agenda, and CNN’s Reality Check Team was there to vet his claims.

The team of reporters, researchers and editors across CNN listened throughout the speech and analyzed key statements, rating them true, misleading or false.

Reality Check: Murder rate single-year increase

By Ashley Killough and Jeremy Diamond, CNN

“The murder rate in 2015 experienced its largest single-year increase in nearly half a century,” Trump said.

It’s been a fact he’s struggled with both as president and on the campaign trail. Trump repeatedly said in the past that the murder rate is the highest it’s been in roughly 45 years, which is not accurate.

He got it right this time.

We rate his claim as true. The United States did experience its highest one-year increase in the murder rate in half a century between 2014 and 2015, according to FBI Uniform Crime Reports.

One reason for the huge jump is that the murder rate in 2014 was so low, at 4.5 murders per 100,000 people.

Still, even with the one-year increase, the murder rate for 2015 — 4.9 per 100,000 people — was lower than it was 45 years prior. In the 1990s, for example, the murder rate hovered between eight and 10 murders per 100,000 people.

Trump added there were more than 4,000 people shot last year in Chicago, which is also true. In fact, there were 4,331 shooting victims, according to the Chicago Police Department.