Tiffany Trump will join the family business, Donald Trump Jr. hints

It may be Tiffany Trump’s turn to join the family real estate business.

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, 23, joined brothers Donald Jr., Eric, and sisters-in-law Vanessa and Lara at the grand opening of Trump International Hotel Vancouver Tuesday, according to an Instagram story posting she made.

Brother Donald Jr. hinted that his sister may have a future in the Trump Organization.

“Tiffany, soon to be within the organization, but always great to have you with us,” he said during brief remarks at the Canadian hotel’s launch, according to CNN affiliate CTV. He later joined his siblings, Eric and Tiffany, clad in a black dress and headband, for a red ribbon cutting ceremony. Her brothers wore dark suits with ties.

Tiffany, Trump’s daughter with Marla Maples, is also actively in the process of applying to law school. She graduated from her father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, in 2016, and now lives in New York.

It is not immediately clear what type of role she will take. Spokespeople for Tiffany Trump and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. took over control of the Trump Organization from their father when he assumed office in January.

“We’ve seen a lot of family businesses, they’re sort of binary. It either works great or it’s a total disaster. And it’s usually a disaster, but I couldn’t work with a better guy, and it’s been awesome to be able to do and launch yet another one of these,” Trump Jr. said of his brother, Eric, in Vancouver Tuesday.

Ivanka Trump, the President’s eldest daughter, was also actively involved in the Trump Organization as vice president of development and acquisitions. She took a formal leave of absence from the organization, as well as her eponymous brand, in January. Her husband, Jared Kushner, serves as senior adviser to the President, and they moved to Washington from New York with their three young children.