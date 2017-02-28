Sandy Twp. Police: $2K Worth of Counterfeit Currency Recovered from 5 Businesses

DUBOIS – An out-of-state couple is facing charges after attempting to and using counterfeit money at DuBois businesses Saturday, reported Sandy Township police.

According to police, employees of Sally Beauty reported that a woman had attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items in the store.

Police said the employee, however, recognized it as counterfeit and would not allow the woman to complete the transaction. The woman left the store and got into a Hyundai with out-of-state plates.

When police arrived in the area, there was another report regarding the same woman allegedly using counterfeit money at Petco.

Police located the suspect vehicle parked outside the TJ Maxx store. Officers apprehended the woman and a man who was with her when they returned.

Upon searching the vehicle, an envelope allegedly full of $500 in counterfeit $50 and $100 bills was found along with several bags of merchandise from stores from the Commons and Wal-Mart.

According to police, $2,000 worth of counterfeit currency was recovered from five businesses.

Charges were filed against the woman, 38, and the man, 27, both of Michigan. Neither was identified by police in the report.

Police found the man also had warrants for his arrest out of Arizona and contacted authorities to initiate extradition proceedings.