Samsung heir to be indicted on corruption charges

Samsung’s legal nightmare is intensifying.

Prosecutors on Tuesday said they will indict Lee Jae-yong, the de facto chief of the giant South Korean conglomerate, on bribery and other charges. His case is part of the huge political corruption scandal that has shaken South Korea.

Lee was arrested earlier this month and has been in custody since then. The indictment is expected to take place later Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that the executive, who’s also known as Jay Y. Lee, pledged tens of millions of dollars to win favor with President Park Geun-hye and secure government support for a controversial merger that helped tighten his grip on Samsung.

They are accusing him of bribery, perjury, concealing criminal profits, embezzlement and hiding assets overseas.

Samsung and Lee have denied the allegations.

Lee is the heir to Samsung’s sprawling business empire. His father, the chairman of the group, suffered a heart attack in 2014 and has remained in ill health. Lee is also vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, the crown jewel among the family’s array of companies.

— Yoonjung Seo contributed to this report.