Obituary Notice: Elizabeth “Betty” Colton

Elizabeth “Betty” Colton, 74, of Houtzdale died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Sept. 6, 1942 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice Marie (Bookhammer) Berg.

She was a homemaker.

On Oct. 5, 2007, she married William Colton, who survives in Philipsburg.

She is survived by a son, Tracy (Melissa) Hurd of Madera; a daughter, Jacqueline (Ricky) Jenkins of Mahaffey; five grandchildren, Danielle Esposti, Brianna Wasiw, Travis Jenkins of Mahaffey, Christopher White of Grampian and Alicia Dawn Hurd of Madera; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are siblings, Margaret Pennington of Madera, Marietta Flood and Randy Berg of Houtzdale, Richard (Barbara) Berg of Vineland, NJ and Darlene (William) Spencer of Mahaffey and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Barbara Berg and Donna Estock; and two brothers, Lawrence and John Berg.

Funeral service will be private. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.

The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

