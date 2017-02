Gun goes off during French President’s speech; 1 man injured

A weapon was fired as French President François Hollande was giving a speech in western France Tuesday, the mayor of Villognon told CNN.

Hollande was not injured, but another man was, Mayor Claude Guitton said.

According to CNN affiliate BFM-TV, a local police officer aiding in the security detail for the President’s visit accidentally discharged his weapon. The officer is a sniper and was positioned on top of a building, the Prefet of Charente Pierre N’Gahane told BFM-TV.

The President was speaking at the inauguration of a high-speed train line when the gun went off.

Video on the French presidential Élysée website showed Hollande speaking, and then a gunshot is heard.

“I hope it is nothing serious,” he said. “I don’t think so.”

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

“This seems to have been an accident,” Guitton said. He said Hollande has since left the city.

No other details were released about the injured man.