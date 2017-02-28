GANT Police Blotter

Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a traffic complaint at the Sapp Bros. Truck Stop.
- Police responded to conduct a welfare check on Woodland Road.
- Police received a report about a fight that involved two students at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.
- Police received a report about a child who was locked in a bedroom of a residence on Meadow Road. Upon arrival officers opened the door and returned the child to the babysitter without issue.
- Police received a report about drug paraphernalia that was found in the Hill Street area.
- Police received a report about a civil property dispute in the area of Williams Road.
Sandy Township
- On Friday a 39-year-old Treasure Lake woman alleged that someone had broken out the windshield of her vehicle overnight. Police said that a large rock was found lying in front of the vehicle. It also appeared that the actor had climbed onto the vehicle’s roof, walked across it, threw the rock through the windshield and then slid down the hood, causing damage to the entire vehicle. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- On Friday police received a report about a man who was slumped over the center console of his vehicle at the intersection of the Bee Line Highway and Industrial Drive. After several attempts, officers were able to wake the man up, and they determined he was under the influence of an illegal substance. He was taken by police to Penn Highlands DuBois emergency room for an evaluation and a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- On Friday a 50-year-old Circle Road man reported that after an argument, his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend began smashing things on his porch. He fled the scene prior to police arrival.
- On Saturday an 18-year-old Treasure Lake boy was traveling on Bee Line Highway when he lost control of his vehicle. This, police said, caused it to spin around; it then traveled off the roadway into a field, where it overturned approximately three times before coming to rest. Major damage and minor injuries were reported, according to police.
- On Saturday Treasure Lake Security reported that someone burned a picnic table at Little Flipper Lake.
- On Sunday a 45-year-old Thunderbird Road man called police because there was an unknown male outside his house, and he was trying to get in his back door. According to the report, when officers arrived, a 21-year-old Treasure Lake man was standing in the driveway without a shirt on. When officers asked the man what he was doing, he said he was waiting for his girlfriend to pick him up. He had scratches and bruises on his face that he told police were from walking through the woods, and he could not explain why he was missing his shirt. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene to evaluate the man, and he refused treatment. He was taken to the police station and later released to his mother.
- On Sunday Treasure Lake Security received a report about a man who was hunched over and staggering around in a driveway on Treasure Lake Road. Upon arrival officers located the 35-year-old Philipsburg man inside the house, and he did not appear to be under the influence to the point of impairment. He did have a warrant out for his arrest from Jefferson County. He was subsequently placed into custody and turned over to Jefferson County authorities.
DuBois City
- Police were dispatched to a report about several people who were allegedly drinking alcohol and urinating in a parking lot on East Long Avenue. Police made contact with the group and issued one citation for disorderly conduct.
- Police received a report about a possible incident of identity theft. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police observed a vehicle being driven very slowly and drifting from left to right on the roadway. Police initiated a traffic stop and could allegedly detect a strong odor of alcohol on the person. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of East Weber Avenue and South Brady Street. According to the report, it involved a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign. At this time, a bicyclist collided into the left side of the vehicle. Police said the bicycle’s brakes had failed, and the rider was unable to stop before striking the vehicle. No injuries were reported as a result, and those involved exchanged information.
- Police were dispatched to a report about a verbal domestic dispute on West Scribner Avenue. Upon arrival police found that both people involved were drinking and having an argument. Both agreed to separate for the night until things calmed down.