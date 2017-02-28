Clearfield Students of the Month for February

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School is proud to announce the February Students of the Month.

Students are selected by their teachers and guidance counselors on a basis of performance in class, participation, helpfulness, kindness, attendance and academic achievement.

Pictured, from left to right, are seventh grade students, Toxie Korb and Alexis Benton; Principal Tim Janocko; eighth grade students, Graeson Graves and Paige Rhine; ninth grade students, Philip Rowles and Hayley Moore; 10th grade students, Kevin Helsel and Makeeli Redden; 11th grade students, Alex Coval and Sydney Coval; and 12th grade students, Tate Swanson and Paige Conrad.