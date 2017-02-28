Clearfield Cagers To Play D9-AAAA Title Games Thursday

BROCKWAY — A girls-boys District 9 Class AAAA basketball championship doubleheader matching Clearfield and Punxsutawney teams has been booked for Thursday at the DuBois Area High School gym, District 9 Basketball Committee chairman Jim Manners announced Monday afternoon.

Tip-offs are set for 6 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 for the boys, with the winners moving on to the PIAA Tournament against opponents from District 7 (WPIAL).

The top-seeded Bison (22-1) will put a 13-game winning streak on the line against the second-seeded Chucks (15-8) as they seek a third consecutive district title, while the second-seeded Lady Bison (11-11) must defeat top-seeded Punxsutawney (17-4) for their first district crown since 2000.

GantDaily will have previews for both games Wednesday morning.