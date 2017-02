DUBOIS – The Downtown DuBois Art Walk Committee is now seeking artists to be a part of this year’s Art Walk on the Block. It will be held June 3.

If you are interested in being a part of the planning for the Art Walk, please attend the next meeting at 10 a.m. March 10 at the Parkside Community Center.

For more information or to register, go to www.duboisartwalk.com.