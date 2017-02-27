Wood Hicks and Bark Peelers Book-signing Event is March 18

ULYSSES – A book written and produced portraying the visual history of Pennsylvania’s railroad lumbering communities hit book stores in the last quarter of 2016.

Authors Ronald E. Ostman and Harry Littell present the photographs of William T. Clarke and tell the story of the people and landscapes he captured.

This book, which garnered national attention through a book review by the New York Times, was published by The Pennsylvania State University Press in collaboration with the Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The Pennsylvania Lumber Museum will host a book-signing event with the authors scheduled for 10 a.m. March 18. Ostman and Littell will give a short visual presentation about the book, followed by a time for questions and discussion.

You can bring your copy of Wood Hicks and Bark Peelers to be signed by the authors or buy a copy from the museum store.

W.T. Clarke’s images from the Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania’s Wood on Glass exhibit will be on display in the museum program room during the signing event, and light refreshments will be available.

Please call the museum 814-435-2652 for more information.