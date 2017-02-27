Two North Korean ministries plotted Kim Jong Nam’s death, South Korea says

Two North Korean ministries recruited the Indonesian woman who took part in the operation to kill Kim Jong Nam, South Korea’s spy agency said Monday.

In a televised address, South Korean lawmaker Kim Byung-kee said North Korea’s foreign ministry and ministry of national security plotted the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother.

“The assassination of Kim Jong Nam was an act of systematic terror ordered by Kim Jong Un,” Kim said. “The operation was conducted with two assassination groups and one supporting group.”

Kim Jong Nam was publicly attacked with a VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13, while on his way to board a plane to the Chinese-territory of Macau.

He died on his way to hospital, less than 20 minutes later, according to Malaysian investigators.

Three suspects are in custody, including two women from Vietnam and Indonesia who were caught on video smearing the substance on Kim’s face.